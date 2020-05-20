PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,847,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,027,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.99. 5,320,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

