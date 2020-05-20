PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of AT&T worth $267,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 105,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 61,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,193,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,895. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

