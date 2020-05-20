PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 94,752 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,845,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,752 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $294,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,689,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

