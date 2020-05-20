PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $239,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.