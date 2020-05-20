PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 156,770 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,358,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PepsiCo worth $643,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

