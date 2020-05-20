PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 174,095 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,798,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 134,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 34,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gresham Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,998,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,524,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

