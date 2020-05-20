PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 301,623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301,623 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Pfizer worth $531,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 18,458,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,407,693. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

