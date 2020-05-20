PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 62,609 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $251,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after acquiring an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

