PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 767,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,583,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767,520 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.86% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $779,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,316,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097,977. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.