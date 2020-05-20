PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 87,370 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,415,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $409,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

