PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 93,305 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,267,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $315,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,884. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.37. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

