PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $381,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,844. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $109.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

