PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $477,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,421,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,339,000 after purchasing an additional 221,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.50. 786,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

