PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Automatic Data Processing worth $248,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. 2,522,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,847. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

