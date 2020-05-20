Point View Wealth Management Inc. Buys 14,022 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,071,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,605,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

