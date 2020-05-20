Point View Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,758. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

