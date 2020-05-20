Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,869. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

