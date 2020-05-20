Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 18,455,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,407,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.