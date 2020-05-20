Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,238,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,939,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $221,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,276,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

