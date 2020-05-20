Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,084 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. 61,961,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,869,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

