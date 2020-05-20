Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,267 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 9,801,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

