Quilter Plc Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,521. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

