Quilter Plc Buys 9,134 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 14,124,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,190,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

