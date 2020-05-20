Quilter Plc Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

General Mills stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.