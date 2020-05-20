Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

CL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,498. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

