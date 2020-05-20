Quilter Plc Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quilter Plc cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

