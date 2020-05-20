Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock worth $56,483,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

