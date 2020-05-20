Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,294 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,310 shares of company stock worth $24,944,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.54. 2,517,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,487. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.