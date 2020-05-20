Quilter Plc Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,603 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

