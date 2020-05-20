Quilter Plc Has $18.92 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.49. 1,279,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

