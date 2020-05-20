Quilter Plc Has $27.03 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.61. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

