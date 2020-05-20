Quilter Plc Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

