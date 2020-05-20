Quilter Plc Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.87.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $181.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,065. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.