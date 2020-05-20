Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,119 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 498,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 18,458,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,407,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.