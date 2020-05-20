Quilter Plc Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,115 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,672,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.20. 2,753,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.05. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

