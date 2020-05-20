Quilter Plc Invests $1.54 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,661 shares of company stock valued at $78,633,621 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $559.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $808.00. 9,605,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,676,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $682.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.57. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

