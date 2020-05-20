Quilter Plc Purchases 1,780 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,074,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Boeing by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Boeing by 55.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

