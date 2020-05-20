Quilter Plc Purchases 211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,778. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.74. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

