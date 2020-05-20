Quilter Plc Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quilter Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

