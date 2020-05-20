Quilter Plc Sells 1,143 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.