Quilter Plc Sells 1,920 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:SBS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. 2,027,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.05%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

