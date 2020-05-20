Quilter Plc Sells 60,769 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 60,769 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.15. 2,196,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.18. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

