Quilter Plc Sells 8,255 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,262,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,874. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

