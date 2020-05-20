salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 66,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.04. 5,261,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 889.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

