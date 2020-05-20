salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.69.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.04. 5,261,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,875. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 889.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,778 shares of company stock valued at $64,870,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after buying an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

