Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 2,702 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

