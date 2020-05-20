Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 1,406 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,116,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,983. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

