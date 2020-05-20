Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

UNP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,521. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

