Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Grows Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

