Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $1.50 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

